Sonoco (SON +2.9% ) announces $83M investment to strengthen its uncoated recycled paperboard mill system in the US, including transforming its Hartsville, S.C., corrugated medium machine (No. 10 machine) into a uncoated recycled paperboard with annual production capacity of ~180,000 tons.

Design work and stock prep development will commence in 2H 2020, and conversion to complete by early 2022.

After the full ramp up of production, the mill system investment is expected to generate ~$24M in annual cost savings starting in 2023.

Additionally, Sonoco is permanently closing its No. 3 URB paper machine in Hartsville and its Trent Valley, Ontario, Canada paper mill due to market conditions.