The RealReal (REAL -5.0% ) announces preliminary results for 1Q20, with gross merchandise volume expected to be ~$258 (+15% Y/Y); GAAP net loss expected to be in the range of $39.9M-$38.9M, and Adj. EBITDA loss expected to be in the range of $32.5M-$31.5M.

Trailing 12 months’ active buyers 601,766 (+32% Y/Y); Orders were at 574,215 (+15% Y/Y); average order value was $449 compared to $450 a year ago; and GMV from repeat buyers was 84.4%.

Company ended Q1 with ~$303M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Company announced following actions, which are intended to result in operating expense reductions of more than $70M and capital expenditure reductions of ~$15M in 2020.

Company reduced overall headcount by ~10% and annual company payroll related expenses by ~15%, excluding the impact of furloughs; instituted a hiring freeze; and reduced marketing investments.

Company furloughed ~15% of total headcount; and reduced executive salaries.

Renegotiated certain vendor contracts and deferred other expense payments; postponed the opening of its Chicago store; and deferred certain capital investments.

