American Resources (AREC -1.4% ) says that to date, the company does not have any cases of COVID-19 with any of its employees.

"I would highlight that American Resources has been built to withstand these turbulent markets. Our low holding cost platform focuses on efficiency, safety and flexibility and enables us to react quickly and efficiently to different market conditions. We feel this attribute sets us apart from the traditional legacy competitive landscape within our industry." said Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO

AREC completed its post-acquisition restructuring of its Perry County Resources subsidiary and is now working for the approval of its revised mine plans of its retained E4-2 mine.