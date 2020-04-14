Uranium stocks sprint higher after Cameco (CCJ +0.5%) extended a temporary production shutdown at the Cigar Lake uranium mine in Saskatchewan for an indefinite period.
UUUU +19.1%, URG +10.4%, UEC +9.1%, NXE +9.6%, DNN +2.3%, OTCQX:FCUUF +12.5%, OTCPK:URPTF +6.2%.
BMO analyst Alexander Pearce thinks the news is unlikely to significantly affect his estimates for Cameco, since he already assumed a three-month shutdown, but the move could provide more near-term support for uranium prices.
CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera says the shutdown extension of a "low-cost primary source of uranium" should continue to help spot prices as utilities attempt to secure spot material and/or long-term contracts.
ETF: URA