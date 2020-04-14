Uranium stocks sprint higher after Cameco (CCJ +0.5% ) extended a temporary production shutdown at the Cigar Lake uranium mine in Saskatchewan for an indefinite period.

UUUU +19.1% , URG +10.4% , UEC +9.1% , NXE +9.6% , DNN +2.3% , OTCQX:FCUUF +12.5% , OTCPK:URPTF +6.2% .

BMO analyst Alexander Pearce thinks the news is unlikely to significantly affect his estimates for Cameco, since he already assumed a three-month shutdown, but the move could provide more near-term support for uranium prices.

CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera says the shutdown extension of a "low-cost primary source of uranium" should continue to help spot prices as utilities attempt to secure spot material and/or long-term contracts.

