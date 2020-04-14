UBS says two major questions in the athletic apparel industry are how will retailers clear inventory trapped in stores and how much will it cost to do this?

"The good news is retailers have likely been able to turn away 85% of goods meant for May, June, and July. This could keep inventory growth at the end of Q1 to the +20-25% y/y range. At the same time, our expert is seeing unprecedented levels of promotions and expects them to only get deeper once stores reopen," observes analyst Jay Sole. He also points to the expectation for a huge pop in online sales to help offset degree stores being closed.

Sole says casual clothes are likely performing well as consumers shift their preferences to items to wear at home. "Bicycles and ammunition look like other categories which could outperform. Alternatively, golf, team sports equipment, and licensed sports gear are probably not selling as well as the average category is," he notes.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is once again looking like the strongest athletic brand as it takes even more market share due to its online strength and interactive content. Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF) is also seeing doing better than average amid the pandemic disruption, while Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) are seen having an opportunity to "reset" the marketplace and create fresh starts for themselves once the COVID-19 situation is over.

The UBS analysis on the sector is also relevant for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Vista Outdoors (NYSE:VSTO), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). All those chains are anxiously waiting for the stay-at-home orders in the U.S. to be reversed.