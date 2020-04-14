iHeartMedia cuts costs due to the virus, provides business update
- iHeartMedia (IHRT +7.7%) announced certain proactive initiatives in response to the weak economic environment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- IHRT expects savings of ~$50M related to the modernization initiatives announced in February.
- Co. has also initiated an additional $200M in OpEx savings for 2020 driven by: reductions in compensation for employees, Furloughing of non-essential employees, Suspension of new employee hiring, travel and entertainment expenses and 401(k) matching program and Major reduction of consultant fees and other discretionary expenses.
- OpEx savings in 2020 are expected to ~$250M.
- Co. expect CapEx of ~$75M to $95M (prior $155M to $175M) in 2020.
- Expect an estimated $100M reduction in cash taxes in 2020 from CARES Act.
- Co. had ~$647M cash as of March 31, 2020. Over 90% of iHeartMedia Debt Matures in 2026 or Later.
- Revenue update: strong audience and revenue growth continuing in podcasting and digital; Significant profit and free cash flow contribution expected in 2020 from political advertising.