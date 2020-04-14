Esports Entertainment Group (OTC:GMBL -22.8% ) has priced its public offering of 1.98M units at $4.25 per unit, for gross proceeds of ~$8.4M.

Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one Unit A Warrant to purchase one share of common stock and one Unit B Warrant to purchase one share of common stock.

Each Unit A Warrant is immediately exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.25 per share and will expire 5 years from issuance, and each Unit B Warrant is immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $4.25 per share and will expire one year from issuance.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 297K shares and/or 297K Unit A Warrants, and/or 297K Unit B Warrants.

The common stock and Unit A Warrants to begin trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Close date is April 16.