Moody's affirms the credit rating on Marriott International (MAR +2.9% ) at Baa3 (perhaps a good sign that the rating wasn't bumped any lower).

The outlook from the ratings agency goes to Negative from Negative Watch. Key snippets from the report are posted below.

"The company's amended revolving credit facility provides it with covenant relief -- the leverage covenant will not be tested until the second quarter of 2021 -- and its liquidity is bolstered by the addition of a committed $1.5 billion 364-day unsecured revolving credit facility and planned note issuance."

"The lodging sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Marriott's credit profile, including its exposure to increased travel restrictions for US citizens which represents a majority of the company's revenue and earnings have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Marriott remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread."

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that global travel restrictions related to the spread of the coronavirus will put significant pressure on Marriott's earnings in 2020, with revenue per available room (RevPAR) declines of as much as 90% in the second quarter of 2020. Our base case assumes modest improvement in the second half of 2020 and into 2021, resulting in leverage of about 4.5x at the end of 2021."