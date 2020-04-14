First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) climbs 6.4% after Q1 EPS of $1.20 beats consensus of $1.05, reflecting strong credit quality and net interest income growth.

Of course, increasing its quarterly dividend by a penny to 20 cents per share also helped.

Compares with $1.39 in Q4 2019 and $1.26 in Q1 2019.

Q1 "fundamentals support FRC's status as a squeaky clean growth story," writes Jefferies analyst Casey Haire.

He adds that credit quality remains "pristine."

Q1 net interest income of $752.1M vs. $722.3M Visible Alpha consensus; rose from $720.1M in Q4 and $675.0M in Q1 2019.

Q1 net interest margin of 2.74% vs. 2.73% in Q4 2019.

“Credit quality, capital strength and liquidity remained strong,” said CFO Mike Roffler. “Loans and deposits grew nicely and we’re pleased with 11.4% growth in net interest income and a stable net interest margin.”

Q1 provision for credit losses of $48.1M increased from $9.58M in Q4 and $14.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Net loans at quarter-end rose to $94.7B from $90.3B at Dec. 31, 2019.

Q1 total loans originated of $10.3B slipped from $11.2B in Q4 and increased from $6.5B a year ago.

Total deposits of $93.7B increased from $90.1B at Q4-end.

