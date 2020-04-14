First Majestic Silver (AG +6.4% ) says Q1 production came in roughly in line with Q4 and ahead of guidance that was suspended due to COVID-19.

Q1 output of 6.2M silver equiv. oz. consisted of 3.2M oz. of silver and 32.2K oz. of gold, and the company says it achieved consolidated average silver recoveries of 89%, the highest in its 17-year history.

Q1 silver and gold recoveries at Santa Elena totaled 94% and 96%, respectively, following two consecutive quarters of sustained high recoveries following the installation of the 3K mt/day high-intensity grinding mill.

First Majestic says its San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada mines in Mexico were operating above guidance prior to Mexico's suspension of all mining activities in response to COVID-19; the company says it is in talks with federal and state authorities on the importance of silver mining as an essential business.