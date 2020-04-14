Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.6% ) announces an earn-in agreement with Precipitate Gold (OTC:PREIF +16.1% ) that gives it the right to earn a 70% stake in the junior’s Pueblo Grande project.

To earn the set interest, GOLD will have to invest a minimum of $10M in exploration and deliver a pre-feasibility study within six years of the agreement.

As part of the deal, Barrick has also agreed to subscribe for C$1.4M of Precipitate’s shares in a private placement

The deal comes only a year after Precipitate grabbed all of Everton’s Dominican Republic exploration concessions, which included its now flagship Pueblo Grande project.