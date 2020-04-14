A French court orders Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to temporarily focus on essential items or risk fines.

Amazon has 24 hours to comply, or the tech giant will be charged $1.1M per day of noncompliance.

The judges say Amazon "evidently failed to comply with obligations to protect the health of employees" and suggested the company evaluate the coronavirus risks at its warehouses.

Amazon can resume its normal shipment activity if it conducts the evaluation and implements safety measures to protect workers.

The ruling follows a labor union request that the court either ban Amazon from operating its six French sites or reduce the activity to essential goods.

