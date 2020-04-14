The big - though surely not unexpected - news from the beginning of Q1 bank earnings season were the massive pandemic panic-related reserve builds at JPMorgan (JPM -4.4% ) and Wells Fargo (WFC -5.3% ).

At the Bank of Dimon, the provision for credit losses in Q1 of $8.29B was up from $1.5B a year ago, and is expected to grow in Q2. At the height of the global financial crisis, provisions were $8.6B.

As Bloomberg's Cameron Crise points out, today's provisions could be tomorrow's profits if things don't turn out as badly as expected. It might be a bit early to begin counting any winnings on that front, though.

Against the S&P 500's 2% gain today, the XLF is down 1.1% , and the KBE 1.3% .