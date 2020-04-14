There could be some good news for the cruise line sector for a change.

Three different sources are reporting solid (if not spectacular) booking trends for 2021, according to some digging by the L.A. Times (first reported last week).

CruiseCompete.com has seen a 40% increase in bookings for 2021 over the last 45 days, with only 11% of those from customers with trips canceled.

An online poll by CruiseCritic.com indicated 75% of cruise passengers plan to rebook at either the same rate of more often than before the pandemic.

A recent note by UBS that relied on industry sources tipped a 9% increase in 2021 bookings as of March 31 in comparison to last year.