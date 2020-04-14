Boeing reports 50 commercial deliveries in Q1, fewer than forecast

Apr. 14, 2020
  • Boeing (BA -3.5%) turns sharply lower after reporting 50 total deliveries for its commercial airplanes during Q1, compared with 149 in the year-ago quarter and below expectations of 60 in the current quarter.
  • Five deliveries were for 737s, 10 deliveries for 767s, six deliveries for 777s, and 29 deliveries for 787s.
  • Another 75 cancellations for its 737 MAX jetliner occurred in March in addition to 75 previously reported from Irish leasing company Avolon.
  • Boeing removed more than 300 jetliners from its order book in March as airlines started to adjust their fleets to future demand in response to COVID-19.
