Skyworks, Qorvo targets trimmed on smartphone demand

Canaccord Genuity cuts the targets for Apple suppliers Skyworks (SWKS +2.9% ) and Qorvo (QRVO +1.4% ), expecting the coronavirus pandemic to lead to weak near-term smartphone sales.

Analyst T. Michael Walkley expects 309M mobile device sales in the June quarter, down from the prior 404M estimate.

The analyst sees Skyworks as "well positioned to grow faster than the broader semi market for the next several years" and praises QRVO's 5G tailwind.

The firm drops Skyworks from $125 to $112 and Qorvo from $125 to $115.

Canaccord maintains Buy ratings on both stocks. Skyworks and Qorvo have Bullish average Sell Side ratings.