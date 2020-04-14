Citi upgrades both Wynn Resorts (WYNN +1.2% ) and Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF) to Buy from Neutral on a call tied to valuation.

"We remain a firm believer in the long-term Macau growth story, despite the near-term GGR headwinds. Macau currently trades at ~8.6x 2-year forward EBITDA, more than 1 S.D. below the historical average of ~10.6x," notes the Citi analyst team. Wynn stacks up favorably on valuation within the sector.

The firm also names Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) as a long-term top pick in the Macau group.