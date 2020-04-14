Lonestar Resources (LONE -12.8% ) cuts 2020 spending by ~25% versus its prior guidance, and plans to spend ~$80M - $85M

Additionally, issues updated 2020 production guidance of 16,000 to 16,500 Boe/d, which is ~7% higher than 2019 volumes, at the mid-point.

Q4 operating revenues fell 18% Y/Y to $49.1M, driven by 14% decrease in oil price realizations, a 52% decrease in NGL price realizations and a 36% decrease in natural gas price realizations, partially offset by a 33% increase in production.

Net oil and gas production increased 33% to 17,547 BOE/d.

Though LOE increased 16% to $8.5M, however, on a unit-of-production basis, LOE per BOE were decreased 13% to $5.24

