PDC Energy (PDCE -3.6% ) says it will reduce its 2020 capital spending plan to $500M-$600M from its original budget of $1B-$1.1B, a 48% reduction at the midpoint, and has suspended its stock buyback program.

The company said a month ago that it would cut full-year capital spending by 20%-25% from original guidance.

PDC expects to curtail 20%-30% of its anticipated May-June production volumes on a boe basis, in response to decreases in Nymex pricing and significantly widened differentials.

Full-year production is forecast to fall ~10% on a boe basis and 20% on an oil basis.

PDC plans to release its Delaware Basin drilling rig in May, resulting in zero drilling and completion activity in the basin for the rest of the year, and cut its Wattenberg rig count to one from three.

PDC also will cut its workforce by an unspecified amount, reduce pay by 15% for senior management and the board, and begin tiered pay cuts for many remaining employees.

The company expects to generate more than $100M of free cash flow in 2020, assuming $25/bbl WTI crude oil, $2/MMBtu Nymex natural gas and NGL realizations of ~$5/bbl for the rest of the year.