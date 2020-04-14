Cisco (CSCO +2.4% ) has launched a $2.5B Business Resiliency Program designed to help customers and partners invest in recovery while deferring costs.

"Cash flow is a top concern for Cisco customers and partners in the current environment," the company says.

The vendor financing program offered through Cisco Capital includes an upfront 90-day payment holiday, and allows customers to defer 95% of the cost of a new product or solution until 2021.

Starting in January 2021, customers then make monthly payments based on the total amount and remaining term of the financing.