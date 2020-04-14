With JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo building reserves to deal with potential credit deterioration resulting from COVID-19, credit card and consumer lender names also dip.

Furthermore, JPMorgan sees lower spending on cards continuing this month and is prepared to see the trend persist for coming months, said its CFO on its earnings call.

Credit card decliners — American Express (AXP -4.6% ), Alliance Data (ADS -3.2% ), Capital One (COF -3.2% ), Synchrony (SYF -3.5% ), and Discover (DFS -2.8% ).

Auto lenders also drop — Ally Financial (ALLY -4.6% ), Santander Consumer USA (SC -5.9% ), Credit Acceptance (CACC -2.7% ).