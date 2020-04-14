Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) is up 4.6% today after a bullish note from Cowen arguing the company's moving past liquidity concerns, and the focus turns to when live events can return to normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

An amended credit agreement and cost containment mean the company estimates $3.8B in total liquidity - "significantly greater" than a $2.2B estimate that "conservatively netted out event-related prepaid expenses and applied a cancellation/refund haircut to the spread," the firm says.

Meanwhile, Cowen points out Live Nation isn't expecting a material decline in event-related deferred revenue from refunds, as the company "has been successful in postponing/rescheduling shows with only 10% of tickets impacted by the event stoppage." The company says only 5-20% of fans have asked for refunds from those postponed shows that offer them.

That comes amid growing reports of fan-unfriendly policy changes from Live Nation's Ticketmaster as well as other resellers: Ticketmaster changed its policy page denying refunds for shows that are rescheduled, limiting them only to cancellations. And Stubhub previously offered refunds and is now offering a 12-month coupon worth 120% of original ticket value.

Cowen has an Outperform rating and $65 price target on LYV, implying 58% upside.