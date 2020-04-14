Goldman Sachs drops PTs across building products sector

Playing a bit of catch-up, Goldman Sachs lowers its price target on a large number of housing building product names to reflect the new reality of the impact of the pandemic. "Since we published our scenario analysis on the building products, we have seen a meaningful deceleration in housing, consumer and industrial activity globally driven by the impact of Covid-19," reads the firm's capitulation.

The price target on A.O. Smith (AOS +3.0% ) goes to $32 from $38.

The Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS -1.3% ) PT is cut to $62 from $80.

The Installed Building Products (IBP +2.3% ) PT is dropped to $42 from $76.

The Jeld-Wen (JELD -2.0% ) PT is slashed to $11 from $25.

The Leggett & Platt (LEG +0.6% ) is sliced to $32 from $51.

The Masco (MAS -0.0% ) PT is sent to $46 from $54.

Mohawk Industries (MHK -1.4% ) is lowered to $113 from $172.

The Owens Corning (OC -0.9% ) PT is reduced to $53 from $83.

Finally, the price target on Whirlpool (WHR +2.2% ) goes to $126 from $171.

The goods news delivered by GS is that the building product companies have enough "financial flexibility" to withstand a downturn over the next 12 to 18 months.