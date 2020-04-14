State Street to provide inflation indicators to central banks
Apr. 14, 2020 11:49 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)STTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- State Street (STT +0.6%) is offering its PriceStats Series of indicators at no cost to central banks to help them track the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The indicators track daily price fluctuations in millions of consumer products sold by hundreds of online retailers around the world.
- Because many retailers adjust prices in real-time based on consumer purchasing patterns, the data can also offer insights into consumer demand in the real economy, State Street said.
- “While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sharp decline in aggregate retail prices, the drop thus far has been smaller than what we observed during the last downturn, following the default of Lehman Brothers in September 2008,” said Will Kinlaw, head of State Street Associates, an academic affiliate of State Street.
- Energy and transport segment prices fell 4.5% during February and March, the largest two-month decline since January 2015, according to SSA.
- Food and beverage prices rose 1% in the U.S. in February and March.
- Shortages of items at supermarkets are increasing, with the proportion of out-of-stock items rising to 10.2% in the U.S. from 8.3% at the end of January.