The Chevron-led (CVX +1.3%) Kazakhstan venture will suspend all construction work related to basic production and conduct only critical work on the $45B Tengiz field expansion project due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Kazakhstan has confirmed more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus infections, including a dozen people at a workers' camp near the Tengiz field.
The length of the construction work stoppage or how it might affect the venture's production in the future are not known.
Chevron holds a 50% stake in the project, with the rest divided between Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.6%), Russia's Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) and Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz.