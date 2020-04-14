The Chevron-led (CVX +1.3% ) Kazakhstan venture will suspend all construction work related to basic production and conduct only critical work on the $45B Tengiz field expansion project due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kazakhstan has confirmed more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus infections, including a dozen people at a workers' camp near the Tengiz field.

The length of the construction work stoppage or how it might affect the venture's production in the future are not known.