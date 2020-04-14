Based on final minutes from its recent meeting with the FDA, Kadmon Holdings (KDMN +3.8% ) believes that its proposed data package will be sufficient to support a marketing application seeking approval to use KD025 to treat chronic graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD). It expects to complete the filing in Q4 supported by the primary analysis of the Phase 2 ROCKstar trial.

Per the agency's request, it will submit one-year follow-up data from ROCKstar within 60 days of the initial filing.

It expects to release topline results from ROCKstar this quarter. It announced positive preliminary data in November 2019.

Small molecule KD025 inhibits a pro-inflammatory enzyme called rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2). Inhibiting the enzyme down-regulates the ability of the immune system's T cells to secrete proteins, IL-21 and IL-17, thereby dampening the immune response.