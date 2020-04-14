To keep expenses down during the shutdowns triggered by the spread of the coronavirus, Washington Prime Group (WPG +3.5% ) will reduce annual base salaries of several executive officers temporarily, according to an SEC filing.

Executive officers' base salaries will be reduced by the following amounts: CEO's by 25%, CFO's by 20%, general counsel's by 20%; EVP, finance and chief accounting officer's by 15%, and EVP, head of leasing's by 15%.

The salary reductions will stay in effect until the earlier of: the end of Q3, the date immediately preceeding a change of control, or a date determined by the compensation committee.

They took effect as of April 5, 2020.