Deere (DE -2% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $155 price target at Citi, which cites a "lower for longer corn price scenario."

"With the potential for further near-term downside in cash corn prices, we think ag stocks are likely to be range-bound in what has historically been a more challenging (seasonal) time of year for DE's stock," writes Citi analyst Timothy Thein.

"Greater clarity" will become available post planting season, but Thein says Citi's latest dealer checks suggest "more farmers have begun to pump the brakes on planned upgrades."

Thein says the firm's commodity team forecasts it may take a few years before ethanol and corn markets rebalance.

Deere was downgraded yesterday at Baird, which cited "meaningful demand compression across all of Deere's product lines."

DE's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.