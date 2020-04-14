Tesla (TSLA +12.6% ) is solidly higher on the day and at a six-week high as sentiment stays positive.

Looking beyond the pandemic, the EV automaker continues to draw interest from local officials looking to land the Midwest Gigafactory for Cybertruck production. The latest entrant is Joplin, Missouri with a $1B incentive package (over 12 years) being dangled to the EV automaker.

"Approximately a week ago the city of Joplin and the Chamber of Commerce put a formal bid together and submitted it to Tesla corporate," confirmed the president of Joplin's Chamber of Commerce yesterday,

Texas, Tennessee, Colorado and Arkansas have all reportedly reached out to Tesla about the new Gigafactory or been mentioned by Elon Musk. Still, Joplin looks to be slightly ahead in its outreach to Tesla. The city has a new website seemingly dedicated to the new economic development package being offered to Tesla and attracting interest from the EV automaker.