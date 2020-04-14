Thinly traded nano cap NeuroMetrix (NURO +171.4% ) is up big on a whopping 79x surge in volume on no apparent news.

At year-end 2019, it had $3.1M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $3.6M during the year.

On February 19, it filed a prospectus supplement for the at-the-market sale of up to $2.2M of its common stock through Ladenburg Thalmann which was declared effective on March 8.

On March 4, it disclosed its settlement with the Federal Trade Commission regarding the latter's investigation, launched in 2017, into the company's representations of its Quell product. Without admitting guilt, it and CEO Dr. Shai Gozani agreed to pay $4M plus certain future milestone payments received under a collaboration with a third party. They also agreed to modify certain advertising claims related to the wearable neurostimulation device.