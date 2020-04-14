Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM +2.6% ) reports Q1 silver production of 1.82M oz. of silver and 10.1K oz. of gold, 19% and 24% lower respectively than in the year-ago quarter, but shares are higher as silver prices move up sharply today.

The company says government-mandated constraints on business to curb the spread of Covid-19 reduced production at the Caylloma mine in Peru during Q1 and have since resulted in the suspension of operations at the San Jose mine in Mexico.

Fortuna also withdraws production and cost guidance for 2020 until further notice.