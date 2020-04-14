McEwen Mining (MUX +8.5% ) reports Q1 production and says the Black Fox Mine in Ontario has reopened after a two-week shutdown due to the coronavirus.

Q1 output totaled 35K gold equiv. oz., consisting of 29.1K gold oz. and 553.1K silver oz.

Mining at Black Fox was suspended on March 26, and the company says it has since implemented rigorous policies and procedures to minimize potential risks to health.

McEwen says the government is allowing mining to resume at the San Jose mine in Argentina, while operations at the Gold Bar mine in Nevada and the El Gallo project in Mexico remain temporarily suspended.