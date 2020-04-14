Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) is in early talks with banks for a ~$10B loan to help finance its acquisition of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp., but it is not clear if the amount is attainable in the current depressed market, Reuters reports.

Aramco agreed last year to buy the controlling stake in SABIC from the Saudi wealth fund for $69.1B, in one of the biggest-ever deals in the global chemical industry.

Banks involved in the talks reportedly include HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Persian Gulf-area lenders.