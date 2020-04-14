3M (MMM +2.3% ) and Cummins (CMI +0.2% ) are teaming up to make protective equipment for healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cummins says it will boost production of high efficiency particulate filters for use in 3M's powered air purifying respirators, devices worn by healthcare workers to filter breathing air and prevent infection.

The partnership says it can more than double the current production of filters for the 3M respirators to meet surging demand for personal protective equipment.

3M currently is making 35M respirators per month in the U.S., after stepping up annual global production of the devices to 1.1B.