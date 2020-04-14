Apple (AAPL +4.6% ) releases a Maps-based mobility data trends tool that shows the volume of people driving, walking, or taking public transportation in a given area.

The tool is meant to help governments and health authorities gain insight into local social distancing practices.

Apple doesn't associate the mobility data with a user's Apple ID and doesn't keep a log of the user's movements.

Apple and Google recently announced collaborating on a contact tracing system and have now provided more details.

The companies are adding contact tracing at the OS level, which means users will get important health alerts about potential virus exposure without downloading a separate app.

Virus tracing will be routed through public agencies, preventing users from incorrectly logging positive results and triggering an alert.