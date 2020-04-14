Marriott higher after citing some improvement in China

  • Marriott International (MAR +3.6%) reports 2020 was off to a solid start before the pandemic hit, with global RevPAR up 3.2% excluding Asia Pacific for January and February.
  • The hotel company expects to report that in March RevPAR fell 60% worldwide, reflecting declines of around 57% in North America, 74% in Asia Pacific, 71% in Europe, 57% in the Caribbean and Latin America and 56% in the Middle East and Africa.
  • Greater China has experienced steadily improving RevPAR trends through March and into April, with occupancy rising to roughly 20% in the first week of April, as quarantine measures and travel restrictions ease and workers return to their jobs.
  • Source: Press Release
