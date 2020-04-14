Marriott higher after citing some improvement in China
Apr. 14, 2020 1:23 PM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)MARBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Marriott International (MAR +3.6%) reports 2020 was off to a solid start before the pandemic hit, with global RevPAR up 3.2% excluding Asia Pacific for January and February.
- The hotel company expects to report that in March RevPAR fell 60% worldwide, reflecting declines of around 57% in North America, 74% in Asia Pacific, 71% in Europe, 57% in the Caribbean and Latin America and 56% in the Middle East and Africa.
- Greater China has experienced steadily improving RevPAR trends through March and into April, with occupancy rising to roughly 20% in the first week of April, as quarantine measures and travel restrictions ease and workers return to their jobs.
