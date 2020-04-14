Cinemark +7.4% after new debt eases liquidity concerns
- Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) is up 7.4% today, a sharp move up after the company priced a new $250M debt sale to address liquidity concerns (a topic it's taking up in a business update call set for tomorrow).
- That move will "shore up what is already a solid balance sheet," MKM Partners says, ensuring "liquidity well into 2021" - and largely removing a key concern for movie-theater chains as they navigate a zero-revenue wasteland amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- MKM is reiterating its Buy rating, but with some price target caution - lowered to $19 from $32 - alongside the "lack of visibility" into when operations can return to normal, boosting risk.
- The $19 target still implies 64% upside from current pricing.
- Rival AMC - facing starker liquidity concerns than Cinemark, and even potential bankruptcy - is up 4.3% today.