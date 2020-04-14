Cinemark +7.4% after new debt eases liquidity concerns

Apr. 14, 2020 1:28 PM ETCinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)CNK, AMCBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) is up 7.4% today, a sharp move up after the company priced a new $250M debt sale to address liquidity concerns (a topic it's taking up in a business update call set for tomorrow).
  • That move will "shore up what is already a solid balance sheet," MKM Partners says, ensuring "liquidity well into 2021" - and largely removing a key concern for movie-theater chains as they navigate a zero-revenue wasteland amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • MKM is reiterating its Buy rating, but with some price target caution - lowered to $19 from $32 - alongside the "lack of visibility" into when operations can return to normal, boosting risk.
  • The $19 target still implies 64% upside from current pricing.
  • Rival AMC - facing starker liquidity concerns than Cinemark, and even potential bankruptcy - is up 4.3% today.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.