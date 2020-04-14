WeWork plans job cuts, virus-related office redesigns

Apr. 14, 2020
  • WeWork (WE) will cut an unspecified number of positions in May, according to staff meeting audio obtained by Bloomberg.
  • CEO Sandeep Mathrani says he hopes the layoffs will be the company's last round of cuts.
  • Last year, WeWork cut about 2,400 jobs after its failed IPO and SoftBank bailout.
  • WeWork hopes to soften its coronavirus blow by redesigning office spaces to incorporate social distancing, such as moving desks further apart and limiting traffic in common areas.
  • New CFO Kimberly Ross highlights the importance of cutting costs: "Do not wait to be asked to cut expenses. Be proactive. If you see waste, eliminate it. If you see unnecessary spending, stop it."
