Nano cap Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (SONN +87% ) rockets northward on a healthy 26x surge in volume in apparent response to a report from New York think tank Altru Institute which has organized the Altru Global Virus Project aimed at identifying breakthroughs to treat COVID-19.

Altru's first summary report focuses on Sonnet and its proprietary platform that may be "highly applicable" to the treatment of viral infections.

The company says its technology, called Fully Human Albumin Binding, enables modular plug-and-play drug development. Specifically, it utilizes a scaffold, based on its proprietary albumin-binding single-chain antibody fragment, to deliver recombinant human cytokines and other targets. Once administered into the body, the albumin-binding fragment attaches to albumin in the bloodstream and accumulates in inflamed tissue including, potentially, inflamed lung tissue in COVID-19 patients with respiratory problems.

Albumin, made by the liver, comprises ~60% of the total protein in the blood.