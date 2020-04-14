UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.67 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.25B (+6.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UNH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.