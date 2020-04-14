BlackBerry (BB +3.2% ) has launched QNX Black Channel Communications Technology - a software solution made for ensuring safe data communications within safety-critical systems.

The move should shore up its automotive and embedded software portfolio, it says, in safely encapsulating data for exchanges (which protects communications from systematic software faults, random hardware faults and transient faults).

The company says it's seeing an increase in functional safety requirements in automotive systems. "As a result, our technology is increasingly being selected as the foundation for things like chassis control and battery management ECUs in addition to the traditional QNX-based systems in the vehicle," says BlackBerry's Grant Courville.

Select OEMs and Tier 1s are currently using the offering in their development of next-gen auto technology, BlackBerry says; it's set for general availability this month.