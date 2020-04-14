Who could have guessed it? The apparent weekend deal by OPEC+ to cut oil production by nearly 10M barrels per day beginning next month isn't having the hoped-for effect on prices.

Crude oil (CL1:COM) is down another 6.9% today and again threatening to drop below $20 per barrel. The U.S. Oil Fund ETF (USO -6.3% ). The Energy Select SPDR (XLE -0.7% ) is in the red despite the S&P 500's near-3% advance .

Dan Alpert is correctly (for the moment) calling the deal a "nothingburger," noting overflowing storage and terminal facilities. "An agreement to limit production of what the market knows there is too much of - above and below the ground - produces a Shrug Heard Around the World."

ZeroHedge, meanwhile, notes the Saudis are still busily looking to gain market share, slashing prices for Asian customers for May sales by larger-than-expected amounts.