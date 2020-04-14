Amid waves of downward ratings moves, Fitch Ratings keeps its credit rating on Kellogg (K +1.2% ) set at BBB-and affirms a Stable outlook in something of a standout update.

The ratings agency expects top-line organic growth at Kellogg will remain flat to modestly positive with EBITDA range bound in the $2.2B to $2.3B range.

"2020 sales and EBITDA could benefit from increased demand for packaged goods as a result of the coronavirus. The ratings also reflect Kellogg's leading market share in cereal and snacks, offset by long-term secular headwinds and the portfolio's exposure to mature developed markets that account for about 80% of total sales."

"Leverage is expected to remain elevated at the high 3.0x range, even with the significant debt paydown in 2019 using proceeds from the sale of Keebler."

"Going forward, Fitch estimates that free cash flow (after dividends, pension contributions and cash restructuring costs, and assuming no swings in working capital) will increase to $250 million in 2020 and the $150 million to $200 million range thereafter as restructuring costs moderate. The company could direct cash flow toward modest debt paydown or share buybacks."