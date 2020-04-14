The board of directors of ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT -9.8% ) has approved a 1-for-10 reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock, effective April 15, 2020.

The Common Stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis under the new CUSIP number, 89157G504.

The number of issued and outstanding shares will reduced from ~130M to ~13M.

The company’s Series A Warrants are not reverse split, and by their terms, the exercise price per warrant shall be increased by a factor of 10, to $55.00 per share, and each warrant shall be exercisable into 0.1 shares of company common stock.