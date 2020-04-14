Eros International (EROS +3.5% ) says its Eros Now Select over-the-top offering is now available in the U.S. thrugh Apple TV channels.

That brings the Indian company's Bollywood-focused offerings to American consumers on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch, Macs, some Samsung and LG Smart TVs, and Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Those watching through Apple TV channels can watch online, or take programs offline on the Apple TV app. It also offers Family Sharing for up to six family members to share content using just an ID and password.