Nokia's (NOK +4.5% ) OZO Audio has been chosen by OnePlus to power its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 8 Pro, which launches today.

That phone uses three OZO features in particular (Audio 3D, Audio Zoom and Audio Windscreen) to aid in capturing high-quality sound, Nokia says.

Those features allow for capturing spatial sound while dramatically reducing interference such as wind noise. And the Audio Zoom is linked to the smartphone's camera zoom, allowing for dynamically identifying and amplifying sounds to correspond with zoomed video.