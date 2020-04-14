Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is seeing another healthy gain today, up 4.7% - this time alongside a small target bump at Imperial Capital, which is gaining optimism ahead of Q1 results.

Yesterday Netflix reached its highest point in a year and a half amid a higher target from Canaccord; today it's taken out its all-time high.

Netflix has "largely debunked" worries about forced moves from the also-successful Disney Plus (DIS +2.9% ), including price cuts, or any significant taking of market share, Imperial says.

“This is one of a very few names in the S&P 500 which, for the most part, is impervious to the derivative effects of COVID-19,” it says, pointing to strong performance amid "the most intense market volatility" since the Global Financial Crisis of 12 years ago.

The firm's bumped its price target to $447 from $438, now implying 7.6% further upside from today's lofty heights.