Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -2% ) says it expects to swing to a Q1 loss and warns of worse results in the current quarter amid production cuts from Boeing, which accounts for nearly 80% of the company's revenue.

The company says it expects to report a $160M Q1 loss compared with a $163M profit in the prior-year quarter.

Spirit estimates it delivered 324 shipsets in the quarter ended April 2, down from 453 shipsets a year ago, with revenue expected to fall 46% to $1.07B.

"Our expectation is that our business operations will not improve until our customers are willing to produce aircraft at sufficient levels. This may not occur until well after the broader global economy begins to improve," Spirit says in an SEC filing.