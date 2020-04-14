Telsey Advisory Group believes Chipotle's (CMG +5.6% ) same-store sales outperformed the Black Box Industry index in both March (industry -28.3% vs. CMG -9 to -10%) and Q1 (industry -8.6% vs. CMG +2.0%).

Despite the encouraging data point, analyst Bob Derrington says Chipotle's premium valuation and ongoing uncertainty keep the firm waiting for a more attractive entry point.

As a short-term positive, Chipotle is seen as better-positioned to withstand the impact of COVID-19 than most peers due to its history of dealing with system maladies, management's tech-driven focus and the chain's broad choice of service formats (Carryout, Rapid Pickup, Delivery, Chipotlane).

There is also some housekeeping to do with the impact of the pandemic needing to be factored in. Telsey lowers its FY20 EPS estimate on Chipotle to $11.00 from $17.15 and expects FY20 same-store sales to show a 5% drop vs. +5.1% prior view.

A Market Perform rating on Chipotle and price target of $720 are kept in place by Telsey. The average sell-side PT on CMG is at $811.26.