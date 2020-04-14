Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM +4.0% ) silver equivalent production in Q1 2020 increased by 11% Y/Y to 683,944 oz, with record copper quarterly production of over 1.8M pounds.

Avino mine produced a record 262,238 silver ounces, the highest quarterly total achieved to date; silver equivalent production increased by 78% as a result of higher silver and copper grades, as well as increases in mill throughput and recoveries from all three metals, marginally offset by decline in gold feed grades.

"I am delighted with the higher than expected grades that we have achieved during the first quarter at the Avino Mine. As previously indicated in our 2020 plans, full production has been coming from the Avino Mine since early January," said David Wolfin, President and CEO.